Italy and North Macedonia face off in a highly anticipated game in the European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Predictions, odds, and how to watch European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs in the US

The year of the World Cup is well underway but there's still a lot to be played for in the European Qualifiers. On Thursday, March 24, Italy and North Macedonia will put their Qatar 2022 aspirations on the line in a highly anticipated meeting for the UEFA playoffs. Here, check out the predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The Euro 2020 winners have shockingly failed to qualify directly for Qatar through the Qualifiers group stage. Roberto Mancini's men finished second in Group C, two points shy of leaders Switzerland. Will they get the job done and move on to the next game?

On the other hand, North Macedonia have also pulled off a shock by making their way to this stage. Having picked up memorable results on the way - like an away triumph over Germany, they'll try to continue writing history in Italy.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 3:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Renzo Barbera

Italy vs North Macedonia: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

Italy vs North Macedonia: Storylines

This is a must-win for Italy, who are at risk of missing out on their second consecutive World Cup. They may have celebrated the Euro 2020 title a year ago but failing to qualify for Qatar would be a huge failure for the Azzurri. Meanwhile, North Macedonia want to end their fairytale as strongly as possible by qualifying for the world's biggest tournament for the first time.

How to watch or live stream Italy vs North Macedonia in the US

The game to be played between Italy and North Macedonia in the European Qualifiers Playoffs for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ and PrendeTV.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. BetMGM sees Italy as heavy favorites with odds of -550, while North Macedonia are clear underdogs with +1450 and a tie would result in a +600 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Italy -550 Tie +600 North Macedonia +1450

* Odds via BetMGM.