Italy are set to play Venezuela in what will be a 2024 international friendly match between national teams. This guide will provide you with all the essential details about this encounter, including ways to watch the game on TV or via live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Italy vs Venezuela FREE in the US on Fubo]

Two teams are set to face off, sharing similarities yet marked by a significant contrast. Both squads are in dire need of improvement if they harbor any ambitions of qualifying for the World Cup. The distinction lies in their current trajectories: one is enduring the worst period in its history, while the other is experiencing its peak.

From the Italian perspective, the four-time world champions have faced a series of disappointing outcomes: early exits from the World Cups in 2010 and 2014, along with failing to qualify for the tournaments in 2018 and 2022. Venezuela, conversely, finds itself in an upswing, boasting a squad with the potential to vie for a World Cup qualification. The upcoming clash between these two teams is sure to draw significant interest.

Italy vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time

Italy: 10:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Venezuela: 5:00 PM

Italy vs Venezuela: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

USA: Fubo (free trial)

Venezuela: Televen