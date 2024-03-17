Several select teams will be in action during this FIFA Matchday, with federations from every continent scheduling friendly matches. To ensure you don’t miss any games involving your favorite teams, you can find all the necessary information here.

Understandably, fans are keen to follow the progress of their own national teams. Yet, the opportunity to watch other top teams, especially from Conmebol and UEFA—the confederations that have historically produced World Cup winners—is equally enticing and captivating.

Among the teams taking to the field are the current world champions, Argentina, along with other strong Conmebol contenders like Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia. From UEFA, notable teams include Spain, Germany, England, the Netherlands, and the current World Cup runners-up, France, all of which are set to participate.

International friendlies: who plays and when?

Here is the schedule of games for this FIFA Matchday, organized by date, to ensure you don’t miss any action. All times correspond to Eastern Time.

Monday, March 18, 2024

Solomon Islands v Fiji 12:00 AM

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

No games scheduled

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

San Marino v St. Kitts and Nevis 3:45 PM

El Salvador v Bonaire 7:00 PM

Solomon Islands v Fiji 10:00 PM

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Cyprus v Latvia 1:00 PM

Russia v Serbia 1:00 PM

Belarus v Montenegro 2:00 PM

Malta v Slovenia 2:00 PM

Cape Verde v Guyana 3:00 PM

Guinea v Vanuatu 3:00 PM

Portugal v Sweden 3:45 PM

Andorra v South Africa 5:00 PM

Italy v Venezuela 5:00 PM

Puerto Rico v Belize 5:00 PM

Ecuador v Guatemala 8:30 PM

Friday, March 22, 2024

Central African Republic v Bhutan 6:00 AM

Madagascar v Burundi 6:00 AM

Cambodia v Equatorial Guinea 7:00 AM

Botswana v Rwanda 9:00 AM

Bulgaria v Tanzania 9:00 AM

Burkina Faso v Libya 9:00 AM

North Macedonia v Moldova 10:30 AM

Papua New Guinea v Sri Lanka 11:15 AM

Armenia v Kosovo 12:00 PM

Azerbaijan v Mongolia 12:00 PM

Liechtenstein v Faroe Islands 1:00 PM

Norway v Czechia 1:00 PM

Bermuda v Brunei Darussalam 2:00 PM

Comoros Islands v Uganda 2:00 PM

Nigeria v Ghana TBD

Senegal v Gabon 3:30 PM

Albania v Chile 3:45 PM

Hungary v Turkey 3:45 PM

Netherlands v Scotland 3:45 PM

Romania v Northern Ireland 3:45 PM

Egypt v New Zealand 4:00 PM

Tunisia v Croatia 4:00 PM

Spain v Colombia 4:30 PM

Algeria v Bolivia 5:00 PM

Niger v Togo 5:00 PM

Mauritania v Mali 6:00 PM

Morocco v Angola 6:00 PM

Argentina v El Salvador 8:00 PM

Peru v Nicaragua 9:30 PM

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Zambia v Zimbabwe 8:00 AM

Malawi v Kenya 11:00 AM

Ivory Coast v Benin 12:00 PM

Republic of Ireland v Belgium 1:00 PM

Slovakia v Austria 1:00 PM

Denmark v Switzerland 3:00 PM

England v Brazil 3:00 PM

France v Germany 4:00 PM

Dominican Republic v Aruba 6:00 PM

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Suriname v Martinique 1:30 PM

San Marino v St. Kitts and Nevis 3:45 PM

Ecuador v Italy 4:00 PM

Puerto Rico v Belize 5:00 PM

Guatemala v Venezuela 6:00 PM

Monday, March 25, 2024

Burundi v Botswana 6:00 AM

Central African Republic v Papua New Guinea 6:00 AM

Madagascar v Rwanda 9:00 AM

Tanzania v Mongolia 9:00 AM

Bhutan v Sri Lanka 11:15 AM

Azerbaijan v Bulgaria 12:00 PM

Cyprus v Serbia 1:00 PM

Montenegro v North Macedonia 1:00 PM

Russia v Paraguay 1:00 PM

Comoros Islands v Angola 2:00 PM

Sweden v Albania 2:00 PM

Cape Verde v Equatorial Guinea 3:00 PM

Guinea v Bermuda 3:00 PM

Gabon v Congo 3:30 PM

Bolivia v Andorra 5:00 PM

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Cambodia v Guyana 7:00 AM

Brunei Darussalam v Vanuatu 9:00 AM

Uganda v Ghana 12:00 PM

Latvia v Liechtenstein 1:00 PM

Hungary v Kosovo 2:00 PM

Malta v Belarus 2:00 PM

Norway v Slovakia 2:00 PM

Czechia v Armenia 3:00 PM

Colombia v Romania 3:15 PM

Denmark v Faroe Islands 3:15 PM

Ivory Coast v St. Lucia 3:30 PM

Senegal v Benin 3:30 PM

Austria v Turkey 3:45 PM

England v Belgium 3:45 PM

Germany v Netherlands 3:45 PM

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland 3:45 PM

Scotland v Northern Ireland 3:45 PM

Slovenia v Portugal 3:45 PM

France v Chile 4:00 PM

Mali v Nigeria 4:00 PM

Spain v Brazil 4:30 PM

Algeria v South Africa 5:00 PM

Togo v Libya 5:00 PM

Morocco v Mauritania 6:00 PM

El Salvador v Honduras 9:00 PM

Nicaragua v Cuba 9:00 PM

Niger v Burkina Faso 9:00 PM

Peru v Dominican Republic 9:30 PM

Argentina v Costa Rica 10:50 PM