Jamaica U20 and Honduras U20 will face each other for the Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Jamaica U20 vs Honduras U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

Honduras U20 will play this Monday, June 20, against Jamaica U20 for Matchday 2 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Check out here all the information you want to know about this game such us the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV.

Honduras U20 are the leaders of group H after winning their first game against Antigua and Barbuda U20 by 3-0. However, they know that they faced the weakest rival in the group and the two remaining games will be the most difficult. In any case, they took an important first step to pass the round, and now they want to secure their passage.

In the case of Jamaica U20, they come from drawing against Costa Rica U20 in what was a tough game. Of course, that point won against the Costa Ricans will do if they can get points in the two games they have left to play, of which the most difficult is this one since the last one will be against Antigua and Barbuda U20.

Jamaica U20 vs Honduras U20: Date

Jamaica U20 and Honduras U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Jamaica U20 vs Honduras U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Jamaica U20 vs Honduras U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Jamaica U20 and Honduras U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.

How to watch Jamaica U20 vs Honduras U20 anywhere

