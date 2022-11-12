Teams will try to go to the break in the best way they can. This is going to be a very important game on Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 Serie A between Juventus and Lazio at Allianz Stadium for both are title contenders. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to fuboTV (free trial). The option will be available in Canada as well.
Juventus have had a very underwhelming season so far mainly because of their early elimination from the Champions League. In Serie A they also started slowly, though at least they were able to catch up with a recent good run. The Vecchia Signora arrive in a great shape thanks to their five consecutive league wins. Although they are far from the first place that is currently hold by Napoli, a victory would guarantee them a top 3 spot.
But Lazio appears as another great squad in Italy this season based on the standings. They are actually above their opponents, occupying the second place. Their two triumphs in a row kept them close to the leader, though the gap is now 11 points with one fewer match. One stat that will give them a ton of confidence is what they have been doing on the road, since the romans have a five-game winning streak and are undefeated playing away from home in Serie A.
Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time
Juventus will clash with Lazio at Allianz Stadium on Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Sunday, November 13.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (November 14)
Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (November 14)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 01:15 AM (November 14)
Indonesia: 03:45 AM (November 14)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (November 14)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (November 14)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (November 14)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (November 14)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (November 14)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, #Vamos
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
UAE: STARZPLAY
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+
