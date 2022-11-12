Juventus will host Lazio at Allianz Stadium on Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 Serie A in their last game before the FIFA World Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Teams will try to go to the break in the best way they can. This is going to be a very important game on Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 Serie A between Juventus and Lazio at Allianz Stadium for both are title contenders. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream it in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to fuboTV (free trial). The option will be available in Canada as well.

Juventus have had a very underwhelming season so far mainly because of their early elimination from the Champions League. In Serie A they also started slowly, though at least they were able to catch up with a recent good run. The Vecchia Signora arrive in a great shape thanks to their five consecutive league wins. Although they are far from the first place that is currently hold by Napoli, a victory would guarantee them a top 3 spot.

But Lazio appears as another great squad in Italy this season based on the standings. They are actually above their opponents, occupying the second place. Their two triumphs in a row kept them close to the leader, though the gap is now 11 points with one fewer match. One stat that will give them a ton of confidence is what they have been doing on the road, since the romans have a five-game winning streak and are undefeated playing away from home in Serie A.

Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time

Juventus will clash with Lazio at Allianz Stadium on Matchday 15 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Sunday, November 13.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (November 14)

Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (November 14)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 01:15 AM (November 14)

Indonesia: 03:45 AM (November 14)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (November 14)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (November 14)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (November 14)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (November 14)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (November 14)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, #Vamos

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.