Juventus and Spezia meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team is not playing as expected but at least they have no losses, the visitors want to win more games. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+
Juventus have two draws after three weeks into the new season, a good record but not enough to dominate the Italian league standings. Until now the only victory for Juventus was against Sassuolo 3-0 at home.
Spezia want to take advantage of the 'bad moment' of the home team to win, but they are not in the best situation either with a record of 1-1-1 overall. Spezia's most recent game was a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo.
Juventus vs Spezia: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Spezia play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Wednesday, August 31 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.
Australia: 4:45 AM September 1
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Latvia: 9:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
United Kingdom: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM
Juventus vs Spezia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: VIVA, TLN, FuboTV. Canada
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN , DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
India: Voot Select
Ireland: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 , NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mali: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY
Spain: #Vamos
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1