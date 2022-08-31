Juventus take on Spezia at Allianz Stadium in Torino for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Juventus vs Spezia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Juventus and Spezia meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team is not playing as expected but at least they have no losses, the visitors want to win more games. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+

Juventus have two draws after three weeks into the new season, a good record but not enough to dominate the Italian league standings. Until now the only victory for Juventus was against Sassuolo 3-0 at home.

Spezia want to take advantage of the 'bad moment' of the home team to win, but they are not in the best situation either with a record of 1-1-1 overall. Spezia's most recent game was a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo.

Juventus vs Spezia: Kick-Off Time

Juventus and Spezia play for the 2022-2023 Serie A on Wednesday, August 31 at Allianz Stadium in Torino.

Australia: 4:45 AM September 1

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Juventus vs Spezia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: VIVA, TLN, FuboTV. Canada

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN , DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

India: Voot Select

Ireland: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 , NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mali: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malta: TSN3 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

South Sudan: DStv Now, STARZPLAY

Spain: #Vamos

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1