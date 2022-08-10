Karim Benzema will enter Real Madrid's history books as one of the best players that have passed through the team. Now, the French striker broke another record and is getting closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy.

There's no doubt that Karim Benzema is one of the greatest strikers Real Madrid has had throughout its history. Now, the French forward made this situation even more clear by beating another record during the UEFA Super Cup and getting closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy with the Spanish side.

With the Portuguese out of the team, it was Karim Benzema's duty to be a true leader for Real Madrid. The French striker did not hesitate and took advantage of this great opportunity to become one of the greatest players in the Merengues history. He is nowadays the captain and there's no way to understand the club without him in the starting XI.

Karim Benzema's goals were crucial for Real Madrid to win its 14th Champions League title, which gave them the opportunity to play for the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt. Once again, the striker helped his team to win another trophy, but there was another award that he earned during this match.

Karim Benzema gets behind Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid's top goalscorers

Real Madrid faced Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League's 2021-22 champion, for the UEFA Super Cup. The Spanish side won with a 2-0 score, where Karim Benzema scored the second goal.

With this goal, Karim Benzema not only helped his team to win its first title of this season, but he also had an individual distinction. The French surpassed Raul as Real Madrid's second best goalscorer with 324 goals (323 from the Spanish legend).

Despite the great amount of goals, Karim Benzema is still far behind from Real Madrid's top goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward scored in 450 different times during his time with the Merengues and it seems like an impossible record to break, but of course the French forward will try his best to get closer to CR7.