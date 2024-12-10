Kylian Mbappe reaches 50 Champions League goals: How long did it take Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo?

On Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid in their crucial UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta on Matchday 6 of the initial round. This goal not only boosted the Spanish giants’ chances of advancing to the knockout stage but also marked a major milestone in the forward’s European career—placing him among the elite group of players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe became the second-youngest player in history to reach 50 Champions League goals, achieving the feat at 25 years, 11 months, and 20 days. His tally includes six goals with AS Monaco during the 2016/17 season, 42 with Paris Saint-Germain between 2017 and 2024, and the two he has scored for Real Madrid this season.

The record for the youngest player to reach that numer of goals remains with Lionel Messi, who achieved the milestone at just 24 years, 9 months, and 10 days old, during a 3-1 Barcelona win over AC Milan in April 2012. Messi continued to build on this incredible start, amassing 129 Champions League goals before leaving Europe for Inter Miami in 2023.

With his goal against Atalanta, Mbappe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo, who had previously held the second spot for reaching 50 goals at 28 years, 2 months, and 7 days. CR7 now drops to third in the ranking.

Cristiano Ronaldo ( Real Madrid ) – Kylian Mbappe ( PSG ) – Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid CF – Champions League- Paris – 06 03 2018

Who else is in the ranking?

Alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the list of the youngest players to reach 50 UEFA Champions League goals includes Raul Gonzalez (28 years and 93 days), Karim Benzema (28 years and 364 days), and Robert Lewandowski (30 years and 98 days).

However, there is one player poised to break into this elite group soon: Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker, currently 24 years, 4 months, and 19 days old, already has 46 Champions League goals to his name and is aiming to reach the 50-goal mark during the current tournament.

Should Haaland accomplish this feat, he would not only surpass Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo by a significant margin but could also threaten Lionel Messi’s record. To match Messi’s milestone, Haaland would need to score 4 more goals before May 1, 2025.

Mbappe’s Champions League records

Kylian Mbappe already holds several historical records in the UEFA Champions League. He became the youngest player to reach 10 goals in the competition, the youngest to score a brace in a Champions League knockout match, and the youngest player to net in a semifinal, among other achievements.

The next major milestone for Mbappe is one only three players have ever reached: 100 goals in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129), and Robert Lewandowski (101) are the current members of this exclusive club.

Given Mbappe’s age and the strength of Real Madrid, he has a strong chance of reaching this milestone, potentially even in less time than his predecessors. However, it’s likely that his focus remains on winning European team titles, an achievement that eluded him during his seven years at Paris Saint-Germain, rather than on individual records.