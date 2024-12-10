Trending topics:
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Video: Kylian Mbappe opens scoring for Real Madrid against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are taking on Atalanta in the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, and Kylian Mbappe wasted no time, scoring the opener in the early minutes of the match.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / Laci PerenyiKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

With their position in the tournament still fragile, Real Madrid entered Tuesday’s clash against Atalanta on Matchday 6 needing a strong result. A victory would significantly boost their chances of advancing to the next stage. In the crucial early moments, Kylian Mbappe delivered, putting the Spanish giants ahead with a clinical finish.

* Developing story.

