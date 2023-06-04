LAFC vs Club Leon: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 CONCACAF Champions League in your country

LAFC and Club Leon meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team must score early goals. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

LAFC lost the first leg game, but at least the loss wasn’t so big, they lost 1-2 and now they need to win 2-0 to be crowned champions.

Club Leon have a considerable advantage with the 2-1 score, with a single goal they could have the victory in their pocket but anything could happen.

LAFC vs Club Leon: Kick-Off Time

LAFC and Club Leon play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Sunday, June 4 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

LAFC vs Club Leon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Canada: OneSoccer, Fubo Canada

International: Bet365, Facebook Live, YouTube, CONCACAF GO

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fox Sports Mexico

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App