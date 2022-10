LAFC will host LA Galaxy at Banc of California Stadium in the Western Conference semifinals as part of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

A new episode of El Trafico rivalry is here when LA Galaxy visit LAFC trying to clinch a spot in the Western Conference final. This game of the 2022 MLS Playoffs will be played at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The match will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial).

LAFC were the best team in the regular season and, as a consequence, they had a bye-week in the first round of the 2022 MLS Playoffs and collected the Supporters Shield trophy. Still, that doesn't mean anything if they don't win the MLS Cup with a roster full of stars such as Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini or Cristian Tello. On July 8, LAFC beat LA Galaxy 3-2 during the regular season.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy suffered a lot to eliminate Nashville SC in the first round of the playoffs with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Julian Araujo. Greg Vanney's squad is a huge underdog against the city's archirival but, they just cannot be counted out with players like Chicharito, Riqui Puig, Gaston Brugman, Douglas Costa or Martin Caceres. LA Galaxy knocked out LAFC in this year's United States Open Cup (3-1).

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: Kick-Off Time

LAFC vs LA Galaxy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

