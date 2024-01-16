With 2023 already behind us, it’s time to recognize those who stole the show throughout the calendar year. EA Sports FC 24 will soon reveal its Team of the Year, but a leak has already gone viral on social media with Lionel Messi apparently making the team. That doesn’t seem to be the case for Cristiano Ronaldo, though.

According to Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) on X (formerly Twitter), the EA FC 24 TOTY will be the following: Alisson (GK); Jeremie Frimpong (RWB), Ruben Dias (CB), Virgil van Dijk (CB), Theo Hernandez (LB); Jude Bellingham (CM), Rodri (CDM), Kevin De Bruyne (CAM); Lionel Messi (RW), Erling Haaland (ST), Kylian Mbappe (ST).

Messi seems to be the joint-highest rated player on the TOTY with 98, just like Manchester City stars Haaland and De Bruyne. However, it won’t be until January 19 that EA Sports reveals the official Team of the Year.

Messi gets more recognition than Ronaldo outside Europe

Both Messi and Ronaldo shocked the world by leaving Europe in 2023. After years of taking the limelight, the stars decided it was time to leave the Old Continent to try a new experience elsewhere.

The Portuguese striker packed his bags in January 2023 to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, whereas Messi signed for MLS outfit Inter Miami in July. Both have made an impact in their respective teams, but Leo has gotten more recognition than CR7.

Even though many thought Messi’s move would prevent him from winning more individual honors, that was not the case. In fact, the Argentine star went on to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best 2023.

If he makes the TOTY, it would confirm that the world doesn’t care where Messi plays as long as he continues to deliver magical moments. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has been snubbed both from the 2023 Ballon d’Or shortlist and FIFA’s 2023 Team of the Year.