Leicester take on Manchester United at King Power Stadium in Leicester for the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Leicester and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 Premier League. This game will take place at King Power Stadium in Leicester. The home team knows that the visitors are not in their best form. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Leicester are the worst team in the standings after just four matchweeks, three losses and one draw. The most recent game for them was a 2-1 loss against Chelsea on the road. The only good result for Leicester so far was a draw against Brentford during the first week of the season.

Manchester United won two consecutive games to seal their first winning streak of the season. They won against Liverpool 2-1 and against Southampton 1-0. It looks like things are looking up for Manchester United after losing the first two games of the season.

Leicester vs Manchester United: Date

Leicester and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Wednesday, August 31 at King Power Stadium in Leicester. The visitors want to show they're back, but the home team can't let a weak favorite win more games.

Leicester vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Leicester vs Manchester United at the 2022-2023 Premier League

This game for the 2022-2023 Premier League, Leicester and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Wednesday, August 31, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo