After its exhibition against Real Madrid, Club America returns to the reality of Liga MX, where it faces a complicated visit against Leon. Find out how and where to watch this match for free in the United States.

Sharing the field with one of the best clubs in the world, and in history, like Real Madrid is always a dream, one from which Club America has to wake up quickly as Liga MX awaits them with a complex challenge: to leave the home of a hungry Club Leon alive. You can enjoy the free broadcast of this match if you are in the United States with Fubo TV (7 day free trial).

The game that Fernando Ortiz's team played against Carlo Ancelotti's boys generates the illusion that in Liga MX, a much less demanding competitive context, their situation can improve significantly. So far, the Águilas have one win, one draw and two defeats in four games in the Apertura 2022 tournament. They need points to get out of the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, Club León faces the match against America as a great opportunity to return to winning ways, since after starting the current Liga MX tournament with a win, they have now played four matches in which they have gone from a draw (3) to a defeat (the latter in their most recent match, against Toluca). Undoubtedly, this is a hungry feline that sees the Azulcremas as the perfect feast.

Leon vs Club America: Date

As part of matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, club America visits Club Leon at the Nou Camp stadium in Guanajuato, Mexico. This interesting match will take place on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Leon vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Leon vs Club America:

If you are in the United States but you are a total Liga MX fan and don't want to miss a minute of the action of the Leon vs Club America match, corresponding to the Apertura 2022, you can tune in for free with Fubo TV (7 day free trial). You can also catch the broadcast with TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App.