Leon and Chivas Guadalajara face off on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican League game in the US.

Leon vs Chivas: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura

Leon welcome Chivas to the Estadio Leon on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The hosts will try to get back on track at home after losing their last two games. Ariel Holan’s men return to Mexican league action after their Concachampions game against Guastatoya.

On the other hand, Guadalajara aim to bounce back following a 1-3 defeat to Tigres last time out. Marcelo Michel Leaño continues to be under heavy fire and his future could be away from Chivas unless he turns things around.

Leon vs Chivas: Date

Leon and Chivas will face each other on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Estadio Leon on Matchday 6 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Last time they met last year, Leon put three past Guadalajara to claim a comfortable win.

Leon vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

TV channel to watch Leon vs Chivas in the US

The game to be played between Leon and Chivas Guadalajara will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, and TUDN.com.