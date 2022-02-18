Chivas Guadalajara will visit Leon this Saturday, February 19, in a game valid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Leon and Chivas will face each other this Saturday, February 19 at 10:05 PM (ET) for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams that will seek to recover after losing their games for Matchday 5. On the local side, it was a 2-1 defeat against Pumas UNAM (they had also lost their Matchday 4 game 1-0 against Cruz Azul), which left them with 5 points and out of the Reclassification zone. Leon need to get back to victory as soon as possible if they don’t want to be left behind in the fight to be one of the teams that will play the Reclassification.

In the case of Chivas Guadalajara, they have lost their game against Tigres UANL 3-1, which leaves them still in the Reclassification zone, but of course this team aspires to be one of the four that will go directly to the quarterfinals. At the moment, with 7 points in 5 games, they are 4 points behind leaders Atlas and Puebla.

Leon vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Leon Stadium, city of Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Leon vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Leon vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These rivals have faced each other throughout history on 25 occasions. The dominators of the statistics between both are Chivas Guadalajara, although by a small difference: in total they have won 11 games while Leon have won 8. There were also 6 draws. The last game between them for the Liga MX was on August 19, 2021, with a victory for "La Fiera" by 3-0.

How to watch or live stream Leon vs Chivas in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, February 19 at the Leon Stadium for the Matchday 6 of Liga MX between Leon and Chivas Guadalajara will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.

Leon vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Leon are the favorite with +125 odds, while Chivas Guadalajara have +225. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

DraftKings Leon +125 Tie +225 Chivas Guadalajara +225

*Odds via DraftKings