Club Leon and Puebla will face each other tonight for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs quarter-finals. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are located in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side reached this round in the Playoffs tournament after finishing in third in the regular season standings. They ended their campaign with 29 points in 17 games, tied with Atlas, who were second due to the goal-difference rule.

Meanwhile, Puebla are coming to this round after defeating Chivas Guadalajara on penalties in the first round of the Playoffs. For the second leg, they have the advantage thanks to a 2-1 result in the first game and they will try to expand it in the second match.

Leon vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 9.05 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Leon

Leon vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 9.05 PM

CT: 8.05 PM

MT: 7.05 PM

PT: 6.05 PM

Leon vs Puebla: Storylines

Leon and Puebla have faced each other on 24 occasions so far. Puebla have the advantage in the all-time series with 10 victories, but Leon is only one triumph behind (9). They have drawn five times. In the first leg of the Playoffs quarter-finals, Puebla won 2-1 thanks to goals from Pablo Parra and Maximiliano Araujo, which helped them overcome the goal from Jaine Barreiro.

How to watch or live stream Leon vs Puebla in the US

The match between Leon and Puebla, for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs quarter-finals, to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Leon vs Puebla: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Club Leon are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -120, while Puebla have odds of +320. A tie would end up in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Leon -120 Tie +250 Puebla +320

*Odds by FanDuel