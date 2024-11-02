Where to watch Monza vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Monza face AC Milan in a Matchday 11 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Monza will receive AC Milan on Matchday 11 of the 2024-25 Serie A season, with fans in the USA able to catch the action live across various platforms. The game will be accessible on major TV networks and streaming services, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated matchup. Here’s a rundown of all the ways you can tune in.

AC Milan are eager to bounce back after a tough Matchday 10 loss to league leaders Napoli, missing an opportunity to close the gap at the top of the table. A win could have secured three crucial points for the Rossoneri, so they now turn their focus to facing Monza.

Monza, currently sitting just above the relegation zone with 8 points, are clinging to safety due to a slim goal-difference advantage and need a result to alleviate their precarious standing. This clash sees both teams vying for redemption, with each side facing its own high stakes in Serie A.

When will the Monza vs AC Milan match be played?

Monza will host AC Milan in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Saturday, November 2. The showdown kicks off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Monza vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Monza vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Monza and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.