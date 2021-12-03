Leon will host Tigres UANL for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Semifinals. Check out how to watch or live stream this Mexican league playoff game in the US, the match preview, predictions and odds.

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs in the US

Leon and Tigres UANL will meet again for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Semifinals. The team coached by Miguel Herrera took a 2-1 win in the first match and will have a tough game at the Estadio Leon.

How to watch Leon vs Tigres UANL

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Start Time: 10.00 PM (ET)

10.00 PM (ET) Location: Estadio Leon

Estadio Leon Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

TV Channel: Univision, TUDN USA

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 10.00 PM

CT: 9.00 PM

MT: 8.00 PM

PT: 7.00 PM

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Match Preview and Storylines

Tigres came from behind to clinch a 2-1 home win in the first leg, thanks to goals scored by Florian Thauvin (90th minute) and Carlos Gonzalez (95th). Leon had taken the lead with a strike by Jean Meneses, but could not hold the advantage.

Now, Ariel Holan's side will try to turn around the series and advance to the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Final. However, it won't be an easy task, as Leon will also battle against a negative run of 12 games in a row without wins over Tigres.

Leon vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

Although Leon accumulate a negative run against Tigres, oddsmakers put them as favorites to clinch a win on Saturday. According to DraftKings, the home side has odds of +120, while it gives the visitors odds of +240. A tie would result in a +220 payout.

DraftKings Leon +120 Draw +220 Tigres +240

