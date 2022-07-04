Libertad and Athletico Paranaense will face each other for the Copa Libertadores round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Libertad will receive Atletico Paranaense at the Defensores del Chaco stadium for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online in the US. You can watch it on Fanatiz (Free trial) in the United States.

The locals have the chance to close this round of 16 series at home, but knowing that it will not be easy. They will have to play conditioned by the result in the first leg: 2-1 in favor of Athletico Paranaense. However, a difference goal is not yet impossible to reverse, although of course they must show their best version.

In the case of the Brazilians, they were clear that they had to win at home in order to go to Paraguay. They didn't get a big difference, but they did win, which in such a close series is very important. Of course, it would be a mistake to overconfident as it is only 1 goal difference, but winning will allow them to manage the game better especially if Libertad cannot convert immediately.

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense: Storylines

Throughout history, these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 5 games, with Athletico Paranaense dominating the statistics with 4 wins in these 5 games. The remaining game was a victory for Libertad, and there were never any draws, something that if they maintain in this second leg, there could be a definite winner (or Libertad force a draw if they only win by one goal difference).

The last confrontation between the two was the one that took place a week ago, specifically on June 29 for the first leg of this round of 16 series, and which, as mentioned before, was won by Athletico Paranaense 2-1 with goals from Vitor Roque and Nicolas Hernandez; while Hector Villalba converted for the Paraguayans.

How to Watch or Stream Live Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense in the U.S.

How to watch Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense anywhere

Libertad vs Athletico Paranaense: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Libertad the favorite with +115 odds, while Athletico Paranaense have +255. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

Caliente Libertad +115 Tie +225 Athletico Paranaense +255

