For decades, the most repeated truth in Mexican soccer is that there are 4 clubs considered as the most important of the Liga MX: America, Chivas, Cruz Azul, and Pumas. A massive poll was made and the results are undeniable. Get to know if they are still at the top of hill.

Which are the elements that determine the validity of the greatness of a soccer club? Is just a matter of titles won? Or the fact of having a glorious past but a gray present can affect the valuation? Regardless, it is important not to forget the number of followers and fans a team has. Considering these arguments, are America, Chivas, Cruz Azul, and Pumas still the most important Liga MX's clubs?

America is the club with the most League title won so far, 13. Chivas appears next with 12, then Toluca, Cruz Azul, Leon, and Pumas with, 10, 9, 8, and 7 conquers, respectively. Usually, the Diablos Rojos and the Esmeraldas are recognized as highly traditional teams but not included in the Liga MX's most important squads list.

Of the supposed-to-be the top 4 of Mexican soccer, just Cruz Azul has recently won a title, and it happened 24 years after its last success. Las Aguilas won its last title in 2018, Guadalajara did it one year before, and Pumas is near to reaching 11 years without a trophy. So, what do Liga MX fans say: which are the most important clubs of Mexico?

The Liga MX top teams for the fans

According to Consulta Mitofsky, a private company focused on the investigation of public opinion and perception, Chivas is the most beloved team of Mexico with 19.4 % of the preferences. America appears next, really close, with 19 %. Then, Cruz Azul is the most voted with16.4 % followed by Pumas with 9.9 %. The rest of the top ten is completed by Tigres, Atlas, Toluca, Monterrey, Santos, and Mazatlan.

The fact of winning titles rise the teams' popularity and greatness consideration, as happened with Cruz Azul. Before breaking its 24-year drought in 2021, it jumped from 10.6 to 16.4 % of the fans' preference. La Maquina revived the passion and faith of its followers.

However, consistency is also a proven bridge to success: Tigres is the most winning Liga MX club in the 2010 decade. The Northern squad jumped from 2.1 % in the fans' preference, to 8.3% in 2019. Then Andre-Pierre Gignac's team popularity dramatically fell but it remains the most loved after the 4 historical squads of Mexico.