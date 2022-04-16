One of the most popular and winningest teams in Mexican soccer is going through a deep crisis of results that has led to direct aggressions from its fans. Chivas prays for salvation from the MLS: Matias Almeyda.

Chivas has not lived a moment of peace, stability and confidence for 4 years. This period of time coincides with the absence of Matias Almeyda, current coach of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS. With Guadalajara in the midst of a results crisis and in search of a new coach, will it be possible for the longed-for reunion to happen?

The Rebaño Sagrado was left without a coach after the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño. The 35-year-old was unable to return Guadalajara to winning ways and, according to Oscar Guevara, TUDN's expert analyst, ended his tenure as one of the coaches with the worst success rate in the team's history: 39.13%.

The standings for the Clausura 2022 Liga MX Tournament have Chivas in 15th place, outside the places that would allow them to qualify for the Playoffs. With 4 games left, they could still advance to the knockout stage, but the outlook looks complicated for a team that has lost confidence. The remaining games will be coached by interim coach Ricardo Cadena, who was a Chivas player in the 90s.

Chivas fans show their dissatisfaction with vandalism acts

Chivas is in Mexico City to face Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium. As is customary, a horde of their fans gathered at their hotel to be close to their idols. However, what began as a show of affection and support for the team ended in an unfortunate episode of vandalism.

As if there had not been enough violence in recent times in Mexican soccer, Guadalajara fans forced their way into the hotel where the team was staying after some of the players went out to socialize with them. This resulted in destruction and damage to the main door of the building. Although some fans managed to enter the main lobby area, there were no further damages or aggressions.

Matias Almeyda to the rescue? His current situation with MLS's San Jose Earthquakes

In October 2018, the Argentinean coach arrived in MLS to coach the Quakes. Accompanied by a winning reputation, the same one forged thanks to the 5 titles he won with Chivas, Almeyda awakened illusion in San Jose fans, however, he has not been able to emulate in the United States the success he had in Mexico.

According to journalist J. Moore, Matias Almeyda is reportedly looking for the MLS exit door. The only thing that would separate him from achieving his goal is the agreement he is looking to reach: he wants to be paid the remainder of his contract for the current season. These rumors fuel the possibility of seeing Almeyda back on the Chivas bench.