On 2021, Europe has considered Liga MX as a valuable source of talent to strengthen its clubs. The last jewel that the Old Continent has taken from the Mexican League is Orbelin Pineda. Find out the rest of signed players

The Liga MX is one of the top leagues of American Continent. This is shown on the domain the Mexican tournament has on the Concacaf Champions League, the constant presence of El Tri on the FIFA World Cup and, nowadays, on the rise of its players that are signed by European clubs.

On 2021, there have been some remarcable arrival of Liga MX players to the top leagues of Europe. The most recent announced, and probably the last of the year, is Orbelín Pineda. A player that with 25 years old has collected considerable experiences on his journey.

El Maguito's new destiny is Celta de Vigo, team managed by Argentinian Eduardo Chacho Coudet, who has played in Liga MX for San Luis from 2009 to 2010, that currently fights for surpase the midsection of la Liga's standings. Pineda is joining his Mexican national team colleague Nestor Araujo, a regular starter in Celta's lineup.

Liga MX players signed by European clubs on 2021

Orbelin Pineda: on a master play for Celta, the now former Cruz Azul midfielder arrived with zero cost to Spain. He finished his contract with la Maquina and decided not to renew it, converting himself on a free agent. Orbelin is a current international from Mexico and has already won two Liga MX titles.

Johan Vasquez: after a brilliant participation in the defensive line of Mexican U23 team on Tokio Olympic Games, in which he helped his squad to obtain the bronze medal, italian Genoa has signed him on August. At present, Pipe is frequently on the starting lineups of the club's coach Andriy Shevchenko.

Jose Juan Macias: a story that currently has not a happy plot. JJ is one of the most promising mexican strikers of his generation, but he has not been able to prove it on Getafe, club that paid a loan to Chivas in order to incorporate him to its roster on August. In fact, there are rumours that put Macias back in Liga MX on January 2022.

Santiago Muñoz: the fiction became reality. Just as the Goal film script showed on the big screen, this Mexican-American youngster landed in European soccer to wear Newcastle's colours. Santi is still in a process of adaptation that have not allowed him to make his debut on the english pitches.