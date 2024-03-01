Lionel Messi will return to the international stage soon, with Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni counting on the Inter Miami star for the March international window.

However, La Albiceleste will take on El Salvador and Costa Rica without nine members of their World Cup-winning roster at Qatar 2022. Some of them are out due to injury, while others were simply not in consideration this time.

Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Guido Rodríguez, and Juan Foyth have all been ruled out due to fitness, whereas Geronimo Rulli and Angel Correa’s absences were Scaloni’s decision.

Another world champ missing in March will be Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, who hasn’t played for Argentina since the 2-1 win over Australia in the 2022 World Cup round of 16.

Atlanta United sensation Thiago Almada is not part of the March squad either, but because he’ll continue training with the U23 team ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Argentina change location and opponents

Argentina were originally expected to travel to Asia to face Nigeria and Ivory Coast, but China decided to cancel their matches following Messi’s no-show for an exhibition match against the Hong Kong XI during Inter Miami’s preseason this year.

In the end, the reigning world champions will play two friendlies in the United States. On March 22, Messi and company will play El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Four days later, Argentina will take on Costa Rica at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Argentina’s 26-man roster for March friendlies

Goalkeepers:

Walter Benítez

Emiliano Martínez

Franco Armani

Defenders:

Germán Pezzella

Nehuén Pérez

Nicolás Otamendi

Cristian Romero

Nicolás Tagliafico

Marcos Senesi

Nahuel Molina

Valentín Barco

Midfielders:

Exequiel Palacios

Rodrigo De Paul

Leandro Paredes

Alexis Mac Allister

Enzo Fernández

Giovani Lo Celso

Nicolás González

Alejandro Garnacho

Facundo Buonanotte

Valentín Carboni

Forwards: