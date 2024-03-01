Lionel Messi will return to the international stage soon, with Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni counting on the Inter Miami star for the March international window.
However, La Albiceleste will take on El Salvador and Costa Rica without nine members of their World Cup-winning roster at Qatar 2022. Some of them are out due to injury, while others were simply not in consideration this time.
Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Guido Rodríguez, and Juan Foyth have all been ruled out due to fitness, whereas Geronimo Rulli and Angel Correa’s absences were Scaloni’s decision.
Another world champ missing in March will be Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, who hasn’t played for Argentina since the 2-1 win over Australia in the 2022 World Cup round of 16.
Atlanta United sensation Thiago Almada is not part of the March squad either, but because he’ll continue training with the U23 team ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Argentina change location and opponents
Argentina were originally expected to travel to Asia to face Nigeria and Ivory Coast, but China decided to cancel their matches following Messi’s no-show for an exhibition match against the Hong Kong XI during Inter Miami’s preseason this year.
In the end, the reigning world champions will play two friendlies in the United States. On March 22, Messi and company will play El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Four days later, Argentina will take on Costa Rica at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Argentina’s 26-man roster for March friendlies
Goalkeepers:
- Walter Benítez
- Emiliano Martínez
- Franco Armani
Defenders:
- Germán Pezzella
- Nehuén Pérez
- Nicolás Otamendi
- Cristian Romero
- Nicolás Tagliafico
- Marcos Senesi
- Nahuel Molina
- Valentín Barco
Midfielders:
- Exequiel Palacios
- Rodrigo De Paul
- Leandro Paredes
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Enzo Fernández
- Giovani Lo Celso
- Nicolás González
- Alejandro Garnacho
- Facundo Buonanotte
- Valentín Carboni
Forwards:
- Ángel Di María
- Lionel Messi
- Julián Álvarez
- Lautaro Martínez
- Paulo Dybala