Argentina are reportedly changing their uniform for the 2024 Copa America. After using the 2022 World Cup kit in 2023, Lionel Messi and company are expected to wear a different jersey next year.

An image of the reported Albiceleste shirt for 2024 was leaked by Footy Headlines, who have also leaked the Inter Miami uniform for the 2024 MLS season. Adidas will once again produce the world champions’ kit.

While the jersey used in Qatar also had three light blue stripes, the new jersey has the logos in gold as a symbol of Argentina’s World Cup success. But they also represent La Albiceleste’s status as defending South American champs.

In 2021, Messi’s team upset Brazil at the Maracana to end a 28-year title drought. Notably, the kit will also feature the world champion badge on the center. Besides, the iconic Adidas stripes on the sleeves will be in light blue instead of black. The new Argentina shirt will reportedly launch in March 2024.

Argentina’s road at the 2024 Copa America

The stage is set for the 2024 Copa America as Argentina already know their group stage rivals. Lionel Scaloni’s were drawn against Peru, Chile, and Concacaf 5 (the winner of a playoff between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago) in Group A.

La Albiceleste will play in the 2024 Copa America opening match on June 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Their opponent will be Canada or Trinidad and Tobago.

Five days later, Messi and company will come up against Chile at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On June 29, Argentina will conclude the group stage action when they face Peru at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. That stadium will also be home to the grand final on July 14.