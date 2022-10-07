The PSG superstar has a lot of skills on the soccer field but there is one thing off of it that he loathes.

Lionel Messi on one of the things he hates the most

Lionel Messi is a living legend on the soccer field, a winner of 38 championships and records that include seven Ballon d'Or’s. Now entering the tail end of his soccer career, Messi has one objective: the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In a recent interview for Star+ Latin America the Rosario native stated that the 2022 World Cup will most likely be his final World Cup finals. Although he has not discarded playing the next Copa America.

Still a stressless Messi told Argentine journalist Sebastián Vignolo out of all the things he enjoys there is one thing he simply does not like.

Messi hates to BBQ

Messi told Sebastián Vignolo that, “I hate to BBQ, I prefer to just join in… I have no patience for a BBQ, I have very little patience for the process”. Argentine “asados” as they are known is one of the most beloved social gatherings for families and friends in the soccer mad nation.

The process of an asado can take up as long as three to four hours to prepare. It is more of a social gathering than actual food intake, but various forms of meat, cheeses, bread, and vegetables are used to serve the dish in increments, so we get why Messi would find the process tedious.