MLB News: Red Sox icon David Ortiz drops major hint about Juan Soto's free agency future

David Ortiz, an iconic figure for the Boston Red Sox, has made a bold statement regarding the potential destination of superstar free agent Juan Soto, whose future in Major League Baseball remains uncertain.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz may be instrumental in the team’s pursuit of MLB superstar Juan Soto. In a recent interview, Ortiz shared his optimism about the possibility of Soto donning a Red Sox uniform.

David Ortiz, revered as one of the greatest players in Red Sox history, hasn’t hidden his desire to see Soto in Boston. Speaking to EL VOCERO, the former designated hitter hinted at his personal efforts to persuade Soto to join the team.

“I see him on the Red Sox. I’m telling you the truth. I see him there unless something different happens, because right now everyone wants him, but even I am doing my due diligence because I would like to have that stud on my team,” Ortiz said.

“Soto is a phenomenon that everyone wants because he is the full package, and whoever signs him for the next 12 years will be guaranteed a couple of championships.” Ortiz Added.

The Cora Factor: Boston’s Unique Appeal

Ortiz also emphasized the critical role Red Sox manager Alex Cora could play in Soto’s decision. According to Ortiz, Cora’s leadership and rapport with players are unparalleled.

“In Boston, he will have the best manager in the major leagues, which is Alex Cora, in my opinion,” Ortiz said. “Cora is a guy who has unique chemistry with his players. I wish I could go back 15 years just to play for Alex Cora. A player who cannot play for him will not be able to play for anyone because he is brilliant, and anyone who doesn’t learn from him has no common sense.”

The combination of the Red Sox’s storied history, the vibrant city of Boston, and Cora’s managerial expertise could make the team an irresistible choice for Juan Soto, who is seeking a championship-ready environment.

A Move That Could Redefine the Red Sox

Signing Juan Soto would be a game-changing move for Boston. Widely regarded as one of the best hitters of his generation, Soto’s presence would elevate a lineup already featuring stars like Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts.

If the Red Sox succeed in landing Soto, it would send a resounding message across Major League Baseball: Boston is ready to do whatever it takes to reclaim its spot at the top. The blend of Ortiz’s veteran wisdom and Soto’s youthful talent could set the stage for another Red Sox World Series title.

However, the competition for Soto’s signature is intense, with several MLB teams vying for his services. Time will reveal whether Ortiz’s efforts and Boston’s allure will be enough to convince the young star that Fenway Park is the perfect place to write the next chapter of his career.

