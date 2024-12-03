Lionel Messi receives award despite Inter Miami's early exit from MLS Playoffs

Lionel Messi’s season with Inter Miami was bittersweet. The Argentine legend had (unsurprisingly) a strong individual performance, but the team were eliminated in the first round of the MLS Playoffs by Atlanta United. However, his contributions have been rewarded with the Club’s MVP, as well as with a place in the 2024 MLS Best XI.

Inter Miami announced that the Argentine earned the honor as the club’s Most Valuable Player this season, which he also won in 2023. He was one of the most efficient players in the league with 21 goals and 17 assists in 22 appearances between both the regular season and the Playoffs.

Messi also became Miami’s all-time leading goalscorer with a hat-trick against the New England Revolution on MLS Decision Day. He reached 33 goals for the club, surpassing the 32 goal-mark set by fellow attacker and teammate Leonardo Campana earlier in the season.

On the other hand, Messi and Jordi Alba, who also was named the Club’s Defensive Player of the Year, were included in The MLS Best XI. With two players each, Miami and Columbus Crew lead the pack.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba training for Inter Miami (IMAGO / AFLOSPORT)

The MLS Best XI lineup consists of: goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC); defenders Alba, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew); midfielders Luciano ‘Lucho’ Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Evander (Portland Timbers), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy); and forwards Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), and Messi.

Messi nominated for FIFPRO Best XI award and FIFA The Best

While he wasn’t among the Ballon d’Or finalists this year, the Argentine star was nominated for two FIFA awards. He is among the nominees for The Best, an award he already won in 2019, 2022 and 2023. He also has been among the Top 3 in 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

However, he competes against names such as Rodri, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., Lamine Yamal, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos and Florian Wirtz.

On the other hand, he also received his 18th nomination to be in FIFPRO World Best XI. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only players to be considered for the eleven without playing in Europe.

Lionel Messi set to stay in Inter Miami through 2026

After having his most successful season with Inter Miami, Messi is expected to renew his contract until 2026 with the club. At least, that’s what co-owner Jorge Mas told the press, as Miami is planning to unveil their new stadium ahead of the World Cup.

On the other hand, Messi and company will have a new coach for next season, as Tata Martino resigned due to personal reasons. Now, Messi’s former teammate Javier Mascherano will take the reins. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez is also staying at the club until 2025.