Liverpool star Luis Diaz chooses the greatest soccer player of all time

Luis Díaz, the electrifying Colombian forward, didn’t hold back in revealing who he believes is the greatest soccer player of all time. In a recent interview with the Premier League’s official channel, the Liverpool standout made his opinion clear—and his answer has certainly sparked conversation.

Widely regarded as one of Colombia’s best talents and a key player for Liverpool, Díaz’s take carries significant weight. While naming his top player of all time, he also took a moment to praise two other modern icons of the game.

Since his early days in Colombian soccer, Luis Díaz has been a great admirer of international stars. In the interview, when asked about his favorite player as a child, the forward didn’t hesitate to express his admiration for Ronaldinho during his youth. “Ronaldinho was always my favorite player growing up,” Díaz said.

However, when asked to name his favorite current player, Díaz didn’t hesitate to choose Lionel Messi. “Right now, I’ve always liked Lionel Messi. Neymar has also been a favorite of mine, but I’d choose Messi.” In doing so, he made his admiration for the Argentine clear—a player he has faced on numerous occasions on the pitch.

Luis Diaz of Colombia competes for the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina during a semi-final match of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Argentina and Colombia. (Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

The day Díaz met Messi

In a 2022 interview with SoHo magazine, Díaz recounted the unforgettable moment he met Messi, the player he considers the greatest in the world. “I almost died. I almost told him, ‘I love you,’ and everything,” Díaz confessed. “He’s always been my role model. Messi is the best in the world. I adore him.”

Díaz also revealed that he secured Messi’s jersey after a match against Argentina during the 2019 Copa América. “I got his jersey. I asked for it through another player. He even signed it for me. He wrote, ‘With affection for Luis.’ My life is complete with that jersey,” Díaz explained.

Díaz opens up about his biggest fear

In the same Premier League interview, Díaz was asked about his greatest personal fear. “My biggest fear is failure—failing at something you’re working toward or dreaming about. That’s one of the fears I’ve always had,” he admitted.

Díaz also touched on his concerns about injuries. Reflecting on the knee injury that sidelined him for an extended period in 2022, he shared: “It was a long time. You think about so many things. But you always have to stay focused and believe things will turn out well.”