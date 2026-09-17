Lionel Messi sets another MLS record by reaching 100 goals with Inter Miami

With his performance for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi reached another monumental milestone, after hitting 100 career MLS goals.

Inter Miami were crowned 2026 Campeones Cup champions after defeating Cruz Azul, powered by another dominant performance from Lionel Messi. Before lifting yet another trophy, the Argentine superstar reached the 100-goal milestone with the Herons, etching his name further into MLS history.

Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goals for a single club across all competitions. Looking at the bigger picture, his output remains staggering—adding 55 assists in 144 total appearances as he continues to elevate his legacy in North America.

Having secured their first piece of silverware of the 2026 campaign, Messi and Inter Miami remain in pursuit of additional hardware this season. Expectations remain sky-high for the captain, especially following the announcement that he has been called up for Argentina’s international farewell tour.

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Hitting the century mark in South Florida naturally sparked comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring exploits with Al Nassr, as fans immediately began debating the two legends’ goal tallies following Messi’s latest milestone.

💗🇦🇷 Lionel Messi, the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goals for his club in all competitions.



155 G/A in 114 games. 100 goals, 55 assists. pic.twitter.com/iaWG0ndzss — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2026

Messi’s records in the MLS

Since arriving at Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Lionel Messi has shattered a series of league-wide and franchise records across Major League Soccer. Here is a look at his defining MLS marks:

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Most goal contributions in a single game (6): On May 4, 2024, against the New York Red Bulls, Messi recorded an unprecedented six goal contributions (1 goal, 5 assists) in a 6–2 rout.

Most assists in a single match (5): In that same performance against New York, Messi set the single-game MLS assist record by setting up five goals.

Most consecutive games with multiple goal contributions (5): Became the first player in MLS history to register multiple goals or assists in five straight regular-season matches (2024).

Fastest player to 25 goal contributions: Needed just 12 regular-season appearances to reach 25 goal contributions (goals + assists), shattering the previous mark held by Carlos Vela (16 games).

Messi and his franchise records

Beyond his league-wide feats, Messi has firmly established himself as the foundational icon of Inter Miami CF. Here is the breakdown of his franchise records with the Herons:

All-time leading goalscorer: The first player in club history to hit 100 goals across all official competitions.

All-time assist leader: Holds the franchise record with 55+ assists across all competitions.

Single-season points record: Spearheaded Inter Miami’s 2024 Supporters’ Shield triumph with a league-record 74 regular-season points.

Most trophies with club: The most decorated player in franchise history, captaining Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup, 2024 Supporters’ Shield, and 2026 Campeones Cup.

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