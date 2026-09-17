England U20 vs Nigeria U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup game on September 17, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|England U20 vs Nigeria U20
|Tournament
|FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup
|Date
|Thursday, September 17, 2026
|Time
|9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT
|TV Channels
|Fox Sports 2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, FOX One
How to watch England U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA
In the United States, the game is listed on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming available through Fubo and FOX One.
Can I watch England U20 vs Nigeria U20 for free?
Eligible viewers in the United States can watch England U20 vs. Nigeria U20 through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
England U20 and Nigeria U20 are set to meet in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 on September 17. The knockout-stage clash is a winner-takes-all contest: the team that advances will secure a place in the quarterfinals, while the losing side will see its tournament come to an end.
Jess Park, Beth Mead and Keira Walsh of England (Source: Hulda Margret/Getty Images)
For England, the match is an opportunity to continue its campaign after a challenging group stage; Nigeria, meanwhile, will look to carry its attacking momentum into the knockout rounds.
Nigeria‘s place in the knockout rounds followed a difficult Group F campaign. The Falconets began with a defeat to Spain and a goalless draw against China before facing New Caledonia in their final group match.
Their qualification hopes depended heavily on turning their attacking opportunities into goals, making the group finale a crucial test of the team’s ability to progress.
What time is the England U20 vs Nigeria U20 match?
England U20 vs. Nigeria U20 kicks off on Thursday, September 17, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The match is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. local time in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:
- Eastern Time: 9:00 a.m.
- Central Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Mountain Time: 7:00 a.m.
- Pacific Time: 6:00 a.m.