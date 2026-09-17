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England U20 vs Nigeria U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup game on September 17, 2026

England U20 face Nigeria U20 in a FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 clash on September 17, 2026. With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Lily Dent of England and Joy Igbokwe of Nigeria
© @lilyadent and @igbokwe635Lily Dent of England and Joy Igbokwe of Nigeria
Match Summary
MatchEngland U20 vs Nigeria U20
TournamentFIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup
DateThursday, September 17, 2026
Time9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT
TV ChannelsFox Sports 2
Live StreamFubo, FOX One

How to watch England U20 vs Nigeria U20 in the USA

In the United States, the game is listed on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming available through Fubo and FOX One.

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Can I watch England U20 vs Nigeria U20 for free?

Eligible viewers in the United States can watch England U20 vs. Nigeria U20 through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England U20 and Nigeria U20 are set to meet in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026 on September 17. The knockout-stage clash is a winner-takes-all contest: the team that advances will secure a place in the quarterfinals, while the losing side will see its tournament come to an end.

Jess Park, Beth Mead and Keira Walsh of England (Source: Hulda Margret/Getty Images)

Jess Park, Beth Mead and Keira Walsh of England (Source: Hulda Margret/Getty Images)

For England, the match is an opportunity to continue its campaign after a challenging group stage; Nigeria, meanwhile, will look to carry its attacking momentum into the knockout rounds.

Nigeria‘s place in the knockout rounds followed a difficult Group F campaign. The Falconets began with a defeat to Spain and a goalless draw against China before facing New Caledonia in their final group match.

Their qualification hopes depended heavily on turning their attacking opportunities into goals, making the group finale a crucial test of the team’s ability to progress.

What time is the England U20 vs Nigeria U20 match?

England U20 vs. Nigeria U20 kicks off on Thursday, September 17, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The match is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. local time in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times:

  • Eastern Time: 9:00 a.m.
  • Central Time: 8:00 a.m.
  • Mountain Time: 7:00 a.m.
  • Pacific Time: 6:00 a.m.
Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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