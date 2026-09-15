Lionel Messi called up by Argentina for post-World Cup friendlies to have farewell at home

Argentina name their roster for a series of international friendlies, including Lionel Messi so he can receive a proper home farewell.

On Sept. 15, 2026, Argentina officially announced their friendly matches for the upcoming FIFA window, scheduling fixtures against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin, with Lionel Messi set to feature in the squad.

Lionel Scaloni and the AFA released their roster for the triple-header, where the biggest surprise was the inclusion of Messi after he had previously decided to retire from international soccer following the World Cup.

The reasoning behind the decision is simple: a proper home farewell fit for a player widely regarded as the greatest in history, giving fans the chance to shower him with affection in person. All three matches will be played in Argentina, kicking off Sept. 30 against Bolivia, followed by an Oct. 3 clash against Burkina Faso, and concluding Oct. 6 against Benin.

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Where will Messi’s final matches take place?

Argentina face Bolivia at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba, followed by a fixture against Burkina Faso and a clash against Benin, with the latter two hosted at Monumental Stadium. That final match could carry special significance with the presence of Lionel Messi, as it would mark one of his final appearances in an Argentina jersey.

La Albiceleste must also navigate these fixtures with roster absences tied to disciplinary rulings. Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, and Thiago Almada received suspensions following the World Cup final, though the AFA secured authorization for them to serve those bans during Class A friendlies or official matches.

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As a result, the October FIFA window will serve not only to help shape the squad that looks toward the 2030 World Cup, but also to define who will headline a new era for the soccer national team.

Will Messi play in all three matches?

The AFA clarified that Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Giovani Lo Celso will join the squad solely to participate in the final friendly on Oct. 6 against Benin. On Friday, Sept. 18, the domestic league players selected by Lionel Scaloni for the triple-header will be announced.