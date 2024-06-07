Lionel Messi was interviewed by Pollo Alvarez and opened up about his talks with Neymar and a possible reunion of MSN.

The trifecta known as MSN at FC Barcelona played some brilliant soccer, with the goal-scoring touch of Luis Suarez, the flair of Neymar, and the magic of Lionel Messi. It was Neymar who left Barcelona to go it alone at PSG; eventually, all three would find different paths.

Today, Messi and Suarez are back together at Inter Miami, a team that has become a sort of haven for the Barcelona of yesteryear, with a good amount of on-field and a great amount of off-field success.

Neymar is in the Saudi Pro League on a mega-contract that runs until the middle of 2025. At 32, Neymar can still offer a lot, and in a recent interview with Pollo Alvarez, Lionel Messi spoke about a possible return of MSN.

Lionel Messi on MSN at Inter Miami

“We talk often! We even have a group chat with the three of us, including Luis. Ney speaks perfect Spanish…”

“A little message to recruit him? No, I don’t know. The truth is, it’s difficult now. He’s in Saudi Arabia, and I think he has a year left on his contract. He had a tough year, where he was injured for a long time. So, it’s difficult now”.

“After that, I don’t know. Life takes so many turns that anything can happen, but I think, for now, no”.

Neymar is currently recuperating from an ACL injury suffered with Brazil during World Cup qualifying against Uruguay. The ACL recovery will result in Neymar missing the 2024 Copa America.