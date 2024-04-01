Neymar hinting at possible move but not at Inter Miami

What will become of Neymar? The 32-year-old has only 1 more year remaining on his Al- Hilal contract which ends in June of 2025. Much has been made of Neymar’s reported little desire to stay very long in the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar was only able to play 3 matches for Al- Hilal scoring only 1 goal before a devastating ACL injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay put him out of action.

After boat trips, Miami, and returning to Brazil, it seems Neymar wants to be anywhere but Saudi Arabia. Upon an emotional return to Brazil a report indicates that Neymar may drop a hint about his future.

Neymar hints he may return to his first love Santos

Neymar during a pre-game ceremony walked out to Estadio Urbano Caldeira’s field holding and presenting the Paulista cup, the state championship where his first club Santos competes in.

In the first leg of the final Santos defeated Palmeiras 1-0 with the return leg set for next Sunday. According to UOL Esporte, Gabriela Arantes Brino reported that Neymar informed the players and staff of Santos that “he would return to the club in 2025”.



At Santos, Neymar became a club legend, playing four years and scoring 136 goals in 225 matches, winning six championships including the Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana. Neymar would then transfer to FC Barcelona beginning his adventure abroad.