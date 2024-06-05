It looks like Uruguay national team boss Marcelo Bielsa has no intention to bring back Inter Miami star Luis Suarez.

The international window is taking center stage with the Copa America drawing nearer, forcing many MLS sides such as Inter Miami to play games without key players. But it seems that Luis Suarez will be eligible for Gerardo Martino.

The Uruguayan striker does not appear on the list of players on international duty for the June window published by the Major League Soccer official website. This suggests Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa is not counting on Lucho for La Celeste‘s upcoming games.

Suarez, 37, is clearly not getting any younger, but his fantastic form in South Florida made people think a return to the international scene could be on the cards. In his first year in the US, the former Barcelona striker is making an impression with 14 goals and 7 assists in 20 games between MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup.

However, it looks like Bielsa is moving forward with a younger generation of players. The only Uruguayans in MLS who appear on the list published by the league are Orlando City stars Cesar Araujo and Facundo Torres, along with LAFC forward Cristian Olivera.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, will have four players on international duty. Their most notable absence will be Lionel Messi, who is set to take part in the Copa America with Argentina, while Benjamin Cremaschi (USMNT U-23), Matias Rojas (Paraguay) and David Ruiz (Honduras) will also be out.

Uruguay preparing for 2024 Copa America without Suarez

Uruguay will play Mexico in an international friendly today (June 5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado as they prepare for the 2024 Copa America in the United States. Suarez won’t take part in this game, with the following players getting the call-up:

Sergio Rochet, Santiago Mele, Sebastián Cáceres, José María Giménez, Lucas Olaza, Mathías Olivera, Nahitan Nández, Manuel Ugarte, César Araújo, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Maximiliano Araújo, Brian Rodríguez, Facundo Torres, Luciano Rodríguez, Darwin Núñez.

Uruguay’s matches in the 2024 Copa America Group C

June 23 : Uruguay vs. Panama (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)

: Uruguay vs. Panama (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami) June 27 : Uruguay vs. Bolivia (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

: Uruguay vs. Bolivia (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey) July 1: USA vs. Uruguay (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas

Inter Miami’s matches during the 2024 Copa America

The Copa America will take place from June 20 to July 15. While the Herons already know Messi will probably miss at least six matches, the team is still wondering whether Suarez will be available for selection.

June 15 : Philadelphia vs Inter Miami

: Philadelphia vs Inter Miami June 19 : Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew June 29 : Nashville vs Inter Miami

: Nashville vs Inter Miami July 3 : Charlotte vs Inter Miami

: Charlotte vs Inter Miami July 6 : Cincinnati vs Inter Miami

: Cincinnati vs Inter Miami July 17 : Inter Miami vs Toronto

: Inter Miami vs Toronto July 20: Inter Miami vs Chicago

While the Copa America will be over by the Toronto fixture, Messi could still be on vacation depending on how far Argentina go in the tournament. A week after the Chicago game, the MLS season will stop to make room for the Leagues Cup, with Miami playing Puebla on July 27.