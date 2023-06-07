Two years removed from his heartbreaking departure, everyone expected Lionel Messi to go back to Barcelona. However, the Argentine star ultimately decided to join Inter Miami since the Spanish giants couldn’t guarantee him a place in the squad.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport, the 35-year-old explained he wanted to choose his next team before going on vacation. He also had a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, but he saw the US as a better destination for his family.

Many fans are upset with Joan Laporta‘s board for failing to complete his return, especially considering how Messi had to leave in 2021. Shortly after the 7x Ballon d’Or winner confirmed he won’t come back, the Catalan club released a cold statement.

Barcelona react to Lionel Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami

“On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player’s decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana,” the statement read.

Barcelona’s version of the story seems to be that they handed Messi and his camp a proposal to return this summer, but the player decided to join Inter Miami instead.

“President Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.

“Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça.”

Messi’s version is quite different, claiming that Barcelona couldn’t guarantee his return, meaning his future would be up in the air again for weeks. In the end, he opted not to head into his holidays without knowing what would happen next season. Now, Messi is about to make a revolution in US soccer.