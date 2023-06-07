Lionel Messi didn’t want to wait any longer and decided to join Inter Miami next season. After two frustrating years at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine star is ready to take his talents to MLS.

The 35-year-old had been heavily linked with a long-awaited return to Barcelona, but the Spanish club couldn’t guarantee him a place in the roster. Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal had also submitted a mind-blowing offer, but Messi chose to move his family to South Florida.

Needless to say, this is one of the biggest moments in US soccer history. With the 7x Ballon d’Or on board, all eyes will be on Major League Soccer from now on. And it could be a game-changer for the sport’s future in the country. Besides, Messi’s arrival would significantly increase Inter Miami’s worth.

Lionel Messi’s arrival would double Inter Miami’s valuation

According to Spotrac, Inter Miami’s worth as of now is nearly $585 million. With Messi at the club, the team owned by David Beckham would be worth around $1 billion in 2024, becoming the first MLS franchise to reach that number.

Messi’s imminent arrival in Miami has already started to make an effect, with ticket prices going through the roof while commercial partners are prepared to give the Argentine a portion of their sales.