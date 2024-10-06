Trending topics:
Lionel Messi's Argentina reportedly to lose two World Cup champions ahead of CONMEBOL Qualifiers

With Argentina's first training session in less than 24 hours, Lionel Messi might lose other two teammates for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after the team's victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
By Dante Gonzalez

Argentina are set to face Venezuela on Thursday for Matchday 9 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. However, just 24 hours before the first training session in Miami, Lionel Messi could be without two more World Cup champions for the upcoming matches.

Before getting on the plane to go to the USA and join Lionel Scaloni‘s team, German Pezzella may join Marcos Acuña as a last-minute withdrawal from the squad.

During River Plate’s match against Platense on Sunday night in the Argentine league, Acuña suffered a hamstring contracture in his left leg. The left-back was substituted at halftime and is expected to miss Argentina’s next two games.

As for Pezzella, the center-back was replaced in the second half after taking a heavy blow to the left side of his face. The preliminary medical report indicates a jaw injury, and he will undergo further tests tomorrow. If the results are favorable, Pezzella will join the national team for the crucial qualifiers.

Germán Pezzella and Marcos Acuna of Argentina enter the pitch prior to an international friendly match between Argentina and Panama at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on March 23, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina national team facing multiple absences

This isn’t the first time during this international break that coach Lionel Scaloni has had to navigate a series of injuries. In fact, prior to the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, both Paulo Dybala and Nicolas Gonzalez were already ruled out due to fitness issues.

If Pezzella’s injury is confirmed, Argentina will be down four key players. Additionally, goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez is set to miss both qualifiers after receiving a two-match suspension.

Scaloni already has Acuña’s replacement

Marcos Acuña has been one of Lionel Scaloni’s favorite left-backs during his time as Argentina’s head coach. However, with Acuña sidelined due to injury, Scaloni was forced to find a replacement swiftly—and he may have found the perfect solution.

According to TyC Sports journalist Gastón Edul, 19-year-old Julio Soler from CA Lanús has been called up to join the Argentina national team. This marks Soler’s first opportunity to join Lionel Messi and company, where he will be eager to make his mark and potentially earn a spot in the starting XI.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

