NFL News: Dolphins suffer another major loss as key player out for season alongside Tua Tagovailoa

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their Week 5 matchup in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa’s team faces another setback with a new injury sidelining a key player from the roster.

Unfortunately, the injury news keeps coming for the Miami Dolphins. While the most notable is the loss of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, just hours before facing the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the NFL, head coach Mike McDaniel will also be without another key player for the remainder of the season.

The news was revealed just hours ago by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who took to social media to announce that young linebacker Jaelan Phillips will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The reporter posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Dolphins pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who was placed on Injured Reserve this past week, suffered a partially torn ACL in the loss to the #Titans, sources say. This requires full ACL reconstruction surgery and if all goes well, he has a chance to be ready for the 2025 season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The surgical intervention the player will undergo will keep him off the field for the remainder of the season, leaving McDaniel with a significant gap to fill in that position for the Dolphins.

Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after making a defensive stop against the New York Jets during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement

A long list of injuries for the Dolphins

In just four weeks of play, the Miami Dolphins have become the team with the most players placed on injured reserve. With the news of Phillips, the list now totals 10 players, with Tua Tagovailoa being the most notable.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Davante Adams has chosen his next team after requesting blockbuster trade from Raiders

The talented QB Tagovailoa is accompanied by guard Kion Smith and four wide receivers such as Grant DuBose, River Cracraft, Tahj Washington, and Anthony Schwartz.

Advertisement

Adding to this lengthy injury list are defensive backs Patrick McMorris and Cam Smith, both of whom are also sidelined, along with linebacker and special teams contributor Cam Brown, who is out of action as well.

Kion Smith #71 of the Miami Dolphins lies down with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The return of Beckham Jr.

Although the number of injured players continues to rise for Mike McDaniel’s team each week, not all news is bad for the Miami Dolphins coach. For the upcoming game against the Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr.’s return has been confirmed.

The news was confirmed by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, who announced via their X (formerly Twitter) accounts: “The #Dolphins are activating WR Odell Beckham Jr from the PUP list and he’ll play on Sunday against the #Patriots”.