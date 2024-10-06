Trending topics:
MLB News: Padres’ Jurickson Profar mocks Dodgers Stadium, Mookie Betts during deep drive

The celebration for what could have been a big run for Mookie Betts and the fans at Dodger Stadium was abruptly halted by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar.


© Getty ImagesJurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres walks through the dugout before Game Two of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Richard Tovar

During NLDS Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, left fielder Jurickson Profar made a remarkable catch on a deep drive from Mookie Betts that could have easily resulted in a home run. It was an electrifying moment at Dodger Stadium that ultimately turned into disappointment for the home team, who were trailing 1-0 at the time.

The play unfolded during the bottom of the first inning, with one out on the board. Mookie Betts stepped up to the plate and connected hard with the ball, sending it soaring toward the left field. The Dodgers desperately needed a run, and as the ball neared the stands, it appeared to be headed for the hands of eager fans seated at field level. However, Profar timed his leap perfectly, extending his glove to snag the ball just in time.

What made the moment even more dramatic was Profar’s decision to hold the ball out of sight. Instead of immediately showcasing his catch, he turned his back to the other players and faced the fans for about 15 seconds. During this pause, Mookie Betts, who was casually rounding the bases, began to realize that Profar had made the catch. Even the FS1 commentators were briefly convinced it was a home run, heightening the suspense in the stadium.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

