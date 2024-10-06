MLB News: Padres’ Jurickson Profar mocks Dodgers Stadium, Mookie Betts during deep drive

The celebration for what could have been a big run for Mookie Betts and the fans at Dodger Stadium was abruptly halted by San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar.

During NLDS Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, left fielder Jurickson Profar made a remarkable catch on a deep drive from Mookie Betts that could have easily resulted in a home run. It was an electrifying moment at Dodger Stadium that ultimately turned into disappointment for the home team, who were trailing 1-0 at the time.

The play unfolded during the bottom of the first inning, with one out on the board. Mookie Betts stepped up to the plate and connected hard with the ball, sending it soaring toward the left field. The Dodgers desperately needed a run, and as the ball neared the stands, it appeared to be headed for the hands of eager fans seated at field level. However, Profar timed his leap perfectly, extending his glove to snag the ball just in time.

What made the moment even more dramatic was Profar’s decision to hold the ball out of sight. Instead of immediately showcasing his catch, he turned his back to the other players and faced the fans for about 15 seconds. During this pause, Mookie Betts, who was casually rounding the bases, began to realize that Profar had made the catch. Even the FS1 commentators were briefly convinced it was a home run, heightening the suspense in the stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…