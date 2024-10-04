Trending topics:
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about retirement after another concussion

Ben Roethlisberger spoke about Tua Tagovailoa and his current situation with the Miami Dolphins.

Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the most authorized voices in the NFL after winning the Super Bowl twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After retirement, Big Ben’s podcast called Footbahlin has been a success.

It’s important to remember that Roethlisberger dominated in a golden era for the league with other names such as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. He was one of the last veterans still on the field when Patrick Mahomes took the lead for a new generation.

During his illustrious career, the former quarterback suffered multiple concussions, just like Tua Tagovailoa. That’s why Roethlisberger weighed in on wat to expect going forward for the star of the Miami Dolphins.

Will Tua Tagovailoa play football again?

Ben Roethlisberger had a special appearance in The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about the situaton of Tua Tagovailoa. It was a very interesting point view considering the pressure on the young quarterback by media to retire.

“I’m proud of him. I’m not a doctor. I’ve had my concussions and things like that. I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but, the one thing that I always talk about is the brain. I mean, you can’t get a new one. I think he’s doing the right thing by taking his time. I think it’s smart what he is doing. You have to take time. I think he can still play. It’s his decision. It’s his call. I don’t think he needs to retire or be done. Just take the right amount of time to let yourself heal. To let the brain heal. I’m glad he is taking time to make sure he is ready before he comes back.”

