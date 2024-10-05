NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions

The NFL has announced severe fines for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for controversial gestures and behaviour in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Every Saturday, the NFL publishes the fines imposed on players for controversial and unsportsmanlike actions. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is already a fixture in this type of league communication.

The league’s rules are strict on unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting, so any celebration or action by players is closely scrutinized by the NFL, which actively penalizes on weekends. Many of the penalties are appealed by championship figures, who sometimes feel that the rules are being taken to extremes.

In this case, Lamb was fined $11.255 for taunting and $14.069 for unsportsmanlike conduct and violent gestures after making a touchdown in the Cowboys‘ 20-15 win over the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. In total, the 25-year-old wide receiver will forfeit $25.324.

It’s a costly stint for Lamb, who had been fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness in Week 3, when the Cowboys lost 28-25 to the Baltimore Ravens. When both penalties are considered, the Dallas star paid $47.835 in total.

CeeDee Lamb’s performance in the 2024 NFL

CeeDee Lamb has been inconsistent this season. After a poor performance in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he showed remarkable form last week when his numbers were more in line with his Pro Bowler status. In the 2024 NFL, the Cowboys wide receiver had 20 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came against the New York Giants and led to the controversial fine.

CeeDee Lamb’s Dallas Cowboys upcoming games

CeeDee Lamb’s Dallas Cowboys sit in second place in the NFC East with a 2-2 record and a tough road ahead, including a trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Here are their next five games.

