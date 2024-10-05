Trending topics:
NFL

NFL imposes severe fines to Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for controversial actions

The NFL has announced severe fines for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for controversial gestures and behaviour in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys
© (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys

By Ignacio Cairola

Every Saturday, the NFL publishes the fines imposed on players for controversial and unsportsmanlike actions. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is already a fixture in this type of league communication.

The league’s rules are strict on unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting, so any celebration or action by players is closely scrutinized by the NFL, which actively penalizes on weekends. Many of the penalties are appealed by championship figures, who sometimes feel that the rules are being taken to extremes.

In this case, Lamb was fined $11.255 for taunting and $14.069 for unsportsmanlike conduct and violent gestures after making a touchdown in the Cowboys‘ 20-15 win over the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. In total, the 25-year-old wide receiver will forfeit $25.324.

Advertisement

It’s a costly stint for Lamb, who had been fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness in Week 3, when the Cowboys lost 28-25 to the Baltimore Ravens. When both penalties are considered, the Dallas star paid $47.835 in total.

Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb’s performance in the 2024 NFL

CeeDee Lamb has been inconsistent this season. After a poor performance in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he showed remarkable form last week when his numbers were more in line with his Pro Bowler status. In the 2024 NFL, the Cowboys wide receiver had 20 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came against the New York Giants and led to the controversial fine.

NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb breaks silence on miss vs Lamar Jackson\&#039;s Ravens

see also

NFL News: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb breaks silence on miss vs Lamar Jackson"s Ravens

CeeDee Lamb’s Dallas Cowboys upcoming games

CeeDee Lamb’s Dallas Cowboys sit in second place in the NFC East with a 2-2 record and a tough road ahead, including a trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. Here are their next five games.

Advertisement
  • Week 5 – Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions
  • Week 7 – Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 8 – Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 9 – Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards
NBA

NBA News: Minnesota power forward gives high praise to star guard Anthony Edwards

NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship
NBA

NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers' James Harden reflects on career without a championship

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors respect LeBron and Lakers' wishes with key decision on Bronny

NFL News: Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission regarding his injury status
NFL

NFL News: Falcons' QB Kirk Cousins makes major admission regarding his injury status

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo