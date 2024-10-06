Trending topics:
Conmebol Qualifiers

Lionel Scaloni makes last minute call up at Lionel Messi’s Argentina for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Scaloni made a last minute addition to Lionel Messi’s Argentina roster for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers matches.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France

By Gianni Taina

As Argentina gear up for their next two CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, head coach Lionel Scaloni has made a last-minute roster change, calling up a midfielder to join Lionel Messi and company.

Just days before the team reunites once again, Argentina’s national team confirmed that Nicolas Gonzalez and Paulo Dybala would both miss the upcoming matches due to injuries. With the team already gathered in Miami ahead of their trip to Venezuela, it was revealed that there would be a replacement added to the squad.

Despite losing two key players, Scaloni decided to bring in just one replacement. According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, 19-year-old Facundo Buonanotte has been called up to join the squad for this crucial October doubleheader.

Advertisement

Buonanotte, who recently scored the decisive goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League, returns to the national team after a six-month absence.

Facundo Buonanotte of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and AFC Bournemouth. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Facundo Buonanotte of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and AFC Bournemouth. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Advertisement

He’s considered one of Argentina’s top young prospects and has been a part of Scaloni’s plans throughout various stages of his tenure. The midfielder previously played 25 minutes in a friendly against El Salvador in March, helping Argentina to a 3-0 victory.

Argentina’s upcoming matches

The Argentine National Team will face Venezuela on October 10 in Maturín, followed by a home match against Bolivia on October 15 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Scaloni’s squad for the Qualifiers

  • Goalkeepers: Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Walter Benítez.
  • Defenders: Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Leonardo Balerdi, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Tagliafico, Marcos Acuña.
  • Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolás Paz, Thiago Almada, Facundo Buonanotte.
  • Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Valentín Carboni.
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Sky star Angel Reese playfully shuts down criticism over her NFL loyalty
Sports

Sky star Angel Reese playfully shuts down criticism over her NFL loyalty

NBA News: Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fires back at Defensive Player of the Year award criticism
NBA

NBA News: Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert fires back at Defensive Player of the Year award criticism

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues strong warning to key Patrick Mahomes teammate
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues strong warning to key Patrick Mahomes teammate

Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Big Papi issue warning to Mets and Phillies on improving NLDS play
MLB

Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Big Papi issue warning to Mets and Phillies on improving NLDS play

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo