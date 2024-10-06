Lionel Scaloni makes last minute call up at Lionel Messi’s Argentina for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

As Argentina gear up for their next two CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, head coach Lionel Scaloni has made a last-minute roster change, calling up a midfielder to join Lionel Messi and company.

Just days before the team reunites once again, Argentina’s national team confirmed that Nicolas Gonzalez and Paulo Dybala would both miss the upcoming matches due to injuries. With the team already gathered in Miami ahead of their trip to Venezuela, it was revealed that there would be a replacement added to the squad.

Despite losing two key players, Scaloni decided to bring in just one replacement. According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, 19-year-old Facundo Buonanotte has been called up to join the squad for this crucial October doubleheader.

Buonanotte, who recently scored the decisive goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League, returns to the national team after a six-month absence.

Facundo Buonanotte of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and AFC Bournemouth. Michael Regan/Getty Images

He’s considered one of Argentina’s top young prospects and has been a part of Scaloni’s plans throughout various stages of his tenure. The midfielder previously played 25 minutes in a friendly against El Salvador in March, helping Argentina to a 3-0 victory.

Argentina’s upcoming matches

The Argentine National Team will face Venezuela on October 10 in Maturín, followed by a home match against Bolivia on October 15 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Scaloni’s squad for the Qualifiers