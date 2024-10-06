NCAAF News: Alabama's QB Jalen Milroe makes major admission after loss against Vanderbilt

Following a tough loss to Vanderbilt in the NCAAF, Alabama Crimson Tide star QB Jalen Milroe shared his thoughts on the game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide‘s unbeaten streak has finally come to an end in the NCAAF. Yesterday’s loss to Vanderbilt marked the end of a four-game winning streak for Kalen DeBoer’s squad. On the performance displayed, none other than Jalen Milroe made a strong statement about it.

The Commodores, led by Diego Pavia, showcased a strong performance throughout the game, taking down none other than Alabama, which had just come off a decisive victory against Georgia last weekend. Milroe was emphatic about his feelings after the game: “Losing feels bad,” Milroe said, via Al.com.

“It’s all about how you can reflect and how can you refine and get better. That’s going to be critical for us to have the 24-hour rule. Regroup, refocus. Challenge each other to get better.”, the talented QB finally stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milroe concluded the game with 310 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His primary target was as usual, the freshman WR Ryan Williams, who finished the game with 82 yards on three catches.

Diego Pavia #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores runs the pass and leaps over Malachi Moore #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at FirstBank Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

With this loss, Alabama’s winning streak for the season has come to an end. Prior to this, they had secured victories over Western Kentucky, USF, Wisconsin, and perennial contender Georgia.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn

Milroe’s teammates remain confident

Although the loss to Vanderbilt was an outcome that few in Alabama anticipated, both Milroe and his teammates displayed enough confidence to turn the situation around as soon as possible.

Advertisement

This was echoed by offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who shared his thoughts after experiencing the team’s first loss of the season: “The message in the locker room is just to stick together and keep playing football,” Booker said, via AL.com.

“There’s a whole lot of football left for this football team. Trying to make sure we stay together and keep playing together.”, Booker finally concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyler Booker #52 and Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide react after losing to the Michigan Wolverines 27-20 in overtime during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

The Commodores’ euphoria after the victory

While Vanderbilt may not be among the top teams this season, their impressive victory over Alabama provides a significant boost in morale as they look ahead to the upcoming games.

Advertisement

Following yesterday’s impressive victory, Commodores offensive coordinator Tim Beck made strong statements about his team’s performance and their desire to stand out from the rest.

Advertisement

“We dont want to be like everybody else,” Beck said, via Joey Dwyer of VandySports. “We don’t want to run the same exact plays as everybody else, we feel like we have to be a little bit different. To turn things around here I think it’s extremely important to be different.”