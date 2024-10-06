Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Alabama's QB Jalen Milroe makes major admission after loss against Vanderbilt

Following a tough loss to Vanderbilt in the NCAAF, Alabama Crimson Tide star QB Jalen Milroe shared his thoughts on the game.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after his team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after his team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

By Matías Persuh

The Alabama Crimson Tide‘s unbeaten streak has finally come to an end in the NCAAF. Yesterday’s loss to Vanderbilt marked the end of a four-game winning streak for Kalen DeBoer’s squad. On the performance displayed, none other than Jalen Milroe made a strong statement about it.

The Commodores, led by Diego Pavia, showcased a strong performance throughout the game, taking down none other than Alabama, which had just come off a decisive victory against Georgia last weekend. Milroe was emphatic about his feelings after the game: “Losing feels bad,” Milroe said, via Al.com.

“It’s all about how you can reflect and how can you refine and get better. That’s going to be critical for us to have the 24-hour rule. Regroup, refocus. Challenge each other to get better.”, the talented QB finally stated.

Advertisement

Milroe concluded the game with 310 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His primary target was as usual, the freshman WR Ryan Williams, who finished the game with 82 yards on three catches.

Alabama Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia #2 of the Vanderbilt Commodores runs the pass and leaps over Malachi Moore #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at FirstBank Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

With this loss, Alabama’s winning streak for the season has come to an end. Prior to this, they had secured victories over Western Kentucky, USF, Wisconsin, and perennial contender Georgia.

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn

see also

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn

Milroe’s teammates remain confident

Although the loss to Vanderbilt was an outcome that few in Alabama anticipated, both Milroe and his teammates displayed enough confidence to turn the situation around as soon as possible.

Advertisement

This was echoed by offensive lineman Tyler Booker, who shared his thoughts after experiencing the team’s first loss of the season: “The message in the locker room is just to stick together and keep playing football,” Booker said, via AL.com.

“There’s a whole lot of football left for this football team. Trying to make sure we stay together and keep playing together.”, Booker finally concluded.

Advertisement
Tyler Booker

Tyler Booker #52 and Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide react after losing to the Michigan Wolverines 27-20 in overtime during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

The Commodores’ euphoria after the victory

While Vanderbilt may not be among the top teams this season, their impressive victory over Alabama provides a significant boost in morale as they look ahead to the upcoming games.

Advertisement

Following yesterday’s impressive victory, Commodores offensive coordinator Tim Beck made strong statements about his team’s performance and their desire to stand out from the rest.

“We dont want to be like everybody else,” Beck said, via Joey Dwyer of VandySports. “We don’t want to run the same exact plays as everybody else, we feel like we have to be a little bit different. To turn things around here I think it’s extremely important to be different.”

Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Nacional vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 8
Soccer

Nacional vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 8

Where to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9
Soccer

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn
College Football

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo