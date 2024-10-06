Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's next move following Dani Carvajal's injury

After Dani Carvajal sustained a serious knee injury during Real Madrid’s 2-0 LaLiga victory against Villarreal on Saturday, the team must evaluate how to cope with his absence.

After Dani Carvajal suffered a “serious cruciate ligament injury” in Real Madrid’s 2-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal on Saturday, the team must consider how to address his loss. However, according to reports, the team aren’t looking for a replacement for the veteran right-back.

According to AS, the possibility of bringing in an emergency right-back or a center-back in January is not being considered at this time. Instead, the club are taking the necessary time to evaluate their options internally. The club will rely on Lucas Vazquez to fill the position.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti appeared to confirm this information after the match against Villarreal. “Signing a right-back if Carvajal’s injury is serious? Vazquez gives us a lot of confidence,” Ancelotti stated to the press. “During this international break, we will have time to discuss the matter, considering the market is closed and there aren’t many options,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 32-year-old defender sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, along with injuries to two other ligaments in his right leg, as confirmed by the club’s medical staff. His distress was evident as he left the field in tears.

Despite this setback, Madrid extended Carvajal’s contract until June 2026, a clear indication of their faith in him. The defender made his first-team debut in 2013 and has since accumulated an impressive 26 titles, including six Champions League trophies.

Advertisement

Vinicius Jr. is also out

Madrid dealt with a string of ligament injuries last season, affecting key players such as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defenders Éder Militão and David Alaba. This season, Vinicius Jr. is also out with a cervical injury, which he sustained in the same match against Villarreal.

Advertisement

see also Report: France coach Didier Deschamps blindsided by Mbappe’s Real Madrid handling

However, the club have not provided a timeline for his recovery, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the squad’s depth and availability for upcoming fixtures. It’s highly likely that he will miss Brazil’s upcoming international matches.