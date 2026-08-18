Jamal Musiala clears concerns, reveals diagnosis that explains why he fainted twice with Bayern

Jamal Musiala has raised eyebrows across world soccer’s landscape after collapsing in consecutive preseason games with Bayern Munich. As everybody stressed about the young star’s health, he broke his silence with a direct message and explanation.

“First things first – I’m doing well! Above all, I’m incredibly grateful for all your messages and your support! I understand that many of you are worried. I want to put those concerns to rest today and explain a little more: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary episodes of absence that are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological dysfunction,” Musiala explained on an Instagram post.

“These can lead to the moments that have occurred recently, such as against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim. I know that they may seem scary at first glance – but for me, they are currently simply part of my everyday life. I am receiving the best possible medical care in this regard, and I am very optimistic. FC Bayern and the people closest to me are always by my side and supporting me on this journey

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What happened to Musiala?

Musiala first made headlines during Bayern Munich’s game against RB Leipzig in the friendly Telekom Cup. Playing in hot conditions, Musiala suddenly became dizzy and fell to the ground as his teammates quickly rushed toward him to assist him. Fortunately, he didn’t collapse violently onto the pitch, which could have had worse consequences.

Based on how quickly his teammates reacted and the relative calm that followed, there was reason to believe they may have been familiar with the situation, perhaps having witnessed similar episodes in training. As for a game, it was the first time fans across the globe had witnessed it unfold, yet it wouldn’t be the last.

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Against Heidenheim, Musiala was brought onto the pitch in the second half, likely as a precaution following the recent episode. However, Musiala once again collapsed. It was only momentary, as he was able to walk off the pitch, although the incident raised further concerns about the 23-year-old midfielder’s condition.

Musiala’s statement

Musiala cleared the air and explained that, although the episodes may be scary for fans to watch, he has been working with experts and was told there is no added risk.

“What is important is that there is no additional health risk beyond this,” Musiala stated. “In close consultation and regular communication with the specialists, it was my personal wish to face this challenge and, with the approval of the neurological specialists, to continue doing what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion of playing football. I have taken responsibility for that decision.

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“Overall, I have a very good feeling and I am on a good path. What helps me most along the way is continuing to chase victories and titles with my team, with your incredible support. I hope this helps you understand me better. At the same time, I ask for your understanding that I would like to continue keeping this matter within the circle of my closest confidants, the club and the experts.“

Bayern and teammates react to Musiala’s post

“We always stand by you, Jamal,” Bayern Munich’s official account replied to Musiala’s post along with a heart emoji. “Everyone has your back,” Aleksandar Pavlovic wrote. “Stay strong,” Bayern legend Lothar Mathaus said.

While Musiala expressed calmness about the situation and his diagnosis, it will be something to monitor as Bayern head into the 2026-27 season. Maybe the summer conditions and heat waves sweeping through Europe are playing a role in Musiala’s episodes, and perhaps they will be a thing of the past deeper into the fall and winter.

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Regardless, it’s clear Musiala isn’t alone, and the recent messages of support showed that everybody is rooting for him.