McManaman believes Mourinho will help Alexander-Arnold, sees Gordon succeeding at Barcelona

Bolavip asked former England star Steve McManaman about his expectations for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon in the upcoming LALIGA season with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Years before Jude Bellingham made an impact in Spain, Steve McManaman paved the way for English players to succeed with Real Madrid. Apart from earning 37 caps with the Three Lions, McManaman made 158 appearances in Madrid and helped Los Blancos win multiple titles from 1999 to 2003, including two LaLiga and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

And while Bellingham settled in perfectly at the Bernabeu, the same cannot be said about Trent Alexander-Arnold yet. That’s why Bolavip asked McManaman not only about Jose Mourinho‘s return to Madrid, but also about his expectations for the former Liverpool star this year.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fine, he had a couple of injury problems last year,” McManaman responded to Bolavip during a press conference with international media outlets organized by LALIGA and ESPN.

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“He never went to the World Cup and was unhappy about that, but he’s had a really good summer off, working very hard. And I think the structure with Jose Mourinho will really help. I think it will help the fact that he’ll have a right midfielder, who we think will be Yan Diomande, in front of him. I think that structure will help.”

Steve McManaman spoke about the current form of English players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon at Real Madrid and Barcelona pic.twitter.com/mhYFORkDQ5 — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 18, 2026

McManaman also optimistic about Anthony Gordon’s potential at Barcelona

McManaman can relate to Alexander-Arnold, even if the former found success with Madrid earlier than the latter. Both share a strong Liverpool connection, having made it all the way to the Reds’ first team from the academy before taking their talents to La Casa Blanca.

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Another fellow countryman McManaman can identify with is Anthony Gordon, even if the winger is playing for Real Madrid’s lifelong rivals Barcelona. McManaman also had encouraging words for Gordon as he enters his first season in LALIGA.

“As for Anthony Gordon, I wish him all the best, he’s from the same area where I grew up in Liverpool, he’s from an area called Kirkdale,” McManaman said. “So I wish him all the best, I know he played a couple of preseason games and he’s impressed. He’s quick, he’s strong, and the longer he stays at Barcelona, I think he’ll excell. So I wish him all the best, I hope he has a fantastic season.“

McManaman, the first English player to win the Champions League with a non-English club, has been a source of inspiration for new players moving to Spain. His comments should only give Alexander-Arnold and Gordon all the confidence they need to have a strong season in Spain.