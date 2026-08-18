NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone confirms Aaron Judge is inching closer to injury return

The New York Yankees received encouraging news as manager Aaron Boone revealed Aaron Judge is taking another key step toward his return from injury.

Getting Aaron Judge back in the lineup will go a long way for the New York Yankees in the 2026 MLB season. Aaron Boone is well aware of that, just as he is aware of the noise and waves that every announcement related to Judge makes across the Bronx. Still, that didn’t stop him from revealing encouraging progress amid the star outfielder’s recovery.

“Aaron Judge will begin his hitting progression this week, Boone said,” as reported by Chris Kirschner from The Athletic on X. Although Boone had hinted at the Yankees’ concerns regarding Judge with an uncertain timeline, it seems he is making good progress.

Recently, Judge played catch before New York‘s games against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. “[Judge has been] doing swing-related stuff in the pool,” Boone admitted, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

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NY Yankees confident Judge is trending closer to return

Boone’s admission indicates that Judge’s latest improvements aren’t out of the blue and are instead the result of plenty of work being done behind the scenes. That should also serve as a comforting message for fans worried about rushing Judge back, potentially putting him in harm’s way and leading to an even worse setback.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game.

Of course, there’s always a risk, but it seems the odds are slim, and the Bronx Bombers are confident Judge is on the right track. There’s still a ways to go, though. Judge will likely be headed for a rehab assignment at some point, and just as Cody Bellinger recently urged Boone not to rush his time in the minor leagues, Judge should also be brought along slowly.

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Judge’s numbers in 2026

So far this season, Judge has appeared in only 59 games. He’s been out and on the 60-day injured list (IL) since late May. Still, his numbers before suffering a stress fracture in his right rib have fans in the Bronx excited about what the Yankees could do when Judge is finally back.

Through the 2026 MLB season, Judge has tallied 43 runs, 53 hits and 17 home runs. Moreover, he’s batting .248, with a .375 on-base percentage (OBP), a .533 slugging percentage (SLG) and a .908 OPS. While crucial to the Yankees’ offensive production, it may be wiser to preserve Judge for as long as possible and ensure he is fully healthy come playoff time.

Of course, New York risks falling behind in the postseason race as its batting order struggles day in and day out, but projections suggest it would take a disaster for the Pinstripers to miss the playoffs. It’s a risky strategy, and crazier things have happened, but the Bronx Bombers remain confident they can hold things down while Judge focuses on his health.