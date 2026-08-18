NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone shuts down season-ending concerns over Max Fried’s injury

After placing him on the 15-day injured list (IL), the New York Yankees lost Max Fried to injury right when Carlos Rodon was activated from the IL. As fans in the Bronx grow anxious about the sudden and unexpected setback to a key piece of the rotation, manager Aaron Boone denied that the injury would require a lengthy recovery during the 2026 MLB season.

There was reason to be concerned. The Yankees announced that he is sidelined with a left elbow bone bruise, the same injury that cost Fried two months away from the mound earlier in the 2026 MLB campaign. Asked whether a similar timeline could be in play, potentially putting his season in jeopardy, Boone was categorical in his answer.

“When you look at [Fried’s] timeline last time [he suffered a bone bruise injury], it was almost two months,” a reporter told Boone before he interrupted with a blunt answer. “It’s not like that this time,” Boone stated during his media availability Tuesday. “Hopefully [this is not something Fried has to play through this season]. Hopefully we go through it and we’re good to go.”

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Fried could be back in no time for NY Yankees

Based on Boone’s comments, Fried’s placement on the 15-day IL was mainly precautionary. In fact, the manager admitted Fried was getting ready to make his next start, but the Yankees chose to hold him out for some time.

Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees.

“Boone said it’s possible that Fried, who is continuing to play catch, may only miss the minimum 15 days,” per Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News. The Yankees may have Fried sit out some extra days just to be careful, though.

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Patience and caution are the name of the game for the Bronx Bombers. It might be encouraging for Cody Bellinger, who urged Boone not to rush his rehab assignment in Triple-A. With Fried, it would be no different.

NY Yankees’ rotation can stay hot without Fried

Fried’s situation is way different from Bellinger’s and Aaron Judge’s—who is inching closer to a return—though. The Yankees’ rotation has been playing lights out as of late, and the Pinstripers trust they can keep it up without Fried, especially with Rodon joining the group.

If New York truly couldn’t afford Fried’s absence, it wouldn’t have sent him on the IL. Instead, the Yanks are confident the rest of the rotation can hold it down in the meantime.

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As for the batters, well, it’s been a completely different story, and a grim one at that. Bleak outing after bleak outing, the Yankees miss Bellinger, Judge and Stanton, and may have no choice but to rush one of them back in hopes of striking a spark into a deflated dugout. The starting pitchers may enjoy some rest luxuries, which they have earned. The rest of the squad hasn’t.