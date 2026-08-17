Warriors’ Stephen Curry admits standout rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is exactly what team needed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry commented on the arrival of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who will join the team for the upcoming NBA season.

Golden State Warriors aim for a strong performance in the 2026-27 NBA season, with positive news already emerging through a major injury update on Jimmy Butler’s return and great energy from Stephen Curry following the arrival of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg has become one of the biggest stories of the Summer League, helping the Golden State Warriors capture the championship as he earned Tournament MVP and Championship Game MVP honors. While Curry was not in Las Vegas to watch the rookie in person, he followed every game on TV and spoke about him on the Dubs Talk show:

“I’ve watched all summer league games; I haven’t been there in person. He looks very confident, poised, competitive; he’s a champion, and I’m excited to get out there and figure it out with him. You know, rookies are awesome ’cause they bring such good energy to the locker room, especially guys with talent like him. So that’s what we need.”

Advertisement

Lendeborg’s Summer League performance

Lendeborg undoubtedly earned that attention with his performance in Las Vegas. He capped his Summer League run with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the Golden State Warriors‘ 94-90 victory over Memphis Grizzlies.

Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors.

Across six games, he averaged 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He showed versatility and confidence, qualities that could immediately translate into a larger role with the Warriors.

Advertisement

Of course, dominating Summer League and playing a relevant role in the NBA regular season are not the same thing. However, the team will need Lendeborg to make that transition faster than expected.

Lendeborg’s opportunity on the wing

That stands as high praise coming from Curry, especially considering the two have not even shared the floor yet. But it remains an opportunity Lendeborg must continue to prove himself.

Golden State Warriors enter the 2026-27 season with major uncertainty on the wing. Jimmy Butler remains sidelined after tearing his ACL, while Moses Moody is recovering from a ruptured left patellar tendon.

Advertisement

These absences have left the Golden State Warriors without two of their four primary options at small forward, which could create an opening for Lendeborg to earn big minutes.